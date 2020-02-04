ECSO: Man Steals 23 Guns And $40K In Jewelry From Pawn Shop

An Escambia County man has been charged with stealing 23 guns and about $40,000 worth of jewelry from a local pawn shop.

Terry Cook,42, allegedly used a sledgehammer to break into a pawn shop on Pensacola Boulevard about 3 a.m. on January 31.

During the investigation surveillance video was used to identify Cook. A search of his residence in the 8500-block of Ryan Avenue revealed 13 guns and some of the stolen jewelry, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Cook was charged with possession of a weapon by convicted felon, felony criminal mischief, burglary of a structure (armed), grand theft, grand theft of a firearm and dealing in stolen property.

Deputies served another search warrant in the 600 block of Caro Street were five more firearms were located. The ECSO said charges in the search are pending.

Investigators are still looking to recover five more firearms and additional jewelry. If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.