ECSO: Man Steals 23 Guns And $40K In Jewelry From Pawn Shop

February 4, 2020

An Escambia County man has been charged with stealing 23 guns and about $40,000 worth of jewelry from a local pawn shop.

Terry Cook,42, allegedly used a sledgehammer to break into a pawn shop on Pensacola Boulevard about 3 a.m. on January 31.

During the investigation surveillance video was used to identify Cook. A search of his residence in the  8500-block of Ryan Avenue revealed 13 guns and some of the stolen jewelry, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Cook was charged with possession of a weapon by convicted felon, felony criminal mischief, burglary of a structure (armed), grand theft, grand theft of a firearm and dealing in stolen property.

Deputies served another search warrant in the 600 block of Caro Street were five more firearms were located. The ECSO said charges in the search are pending.

Investigators are still looking to recover five more firearms and additional jewelry. If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 