Downtown Atmore Buildings Coming Down, Being Replaced By Green Space

February 25, 2020

An Atmore bank is working to bring new life to a large portion of a downtown block.

Work is underway on the former Western Auto property and adjacent buildings at 121 South Main Street, next to the First National Bank & Trust’s main office. New green space, lights and sidewalks will be added following demolition, and remaining buildings will feature murals depicting Atmore.

“We’re bringing life and opportunities back into community spaces that have been left empty for some time,” said Greg Davis, project lead for the bank. “Transforming this historic vacant property into beautiful, open green space not only fosters growth and stronger communities but also contributes to a cleaner and healthier Atmore.”

The property is almost across the street from the history Strand Theatre and the Atmore Hardware building that are currently undergoing renovations and restoration. (Click here for an earlier story.)

Pictured top: A drawing of plans for part of the 100 block of South Main Street in Atmore. Pictured below: The buildings that are being demolished. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 