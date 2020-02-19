Deputies Respond To Dispute; See Cocaine And Pot In Man’s Vehicle, ECSO Says

February 19, 2020

Deputies responded to a reported dispute between a Cantonment man and his ex-girlfriend, and he went to jail because they spotted crack cocaine and marijuana in his vehicle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Raymond Marcus Fountain, 29, was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Fountain exited his Kia parked in the ex-girlfriend’s driveway when deputies arrived, and deputies could smell a strong odor of marijuana, according to an arrest report. A deputy reported he could see a baggie of marijuana in plain view inside the car and a white rock-like substance on the drier’s door handle that field tested positive for cocaine.

Fountain was booked into the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $18,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 