Deadline To Register To Vote, Switch Parties Is Tuesday

Florida residents have until Tuesday let to register or switch parties in order to vote in the March 17 presidential primary.

Florida has closed primaries. If you want to vote in a party’s primary, you must be registered in that party by the registration deadline.

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office will be open extended hours from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Voters can register online or register in person. For information on any of the registration methods, change parties or check your registration, visit escambiavotes.com.