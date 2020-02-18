Sheriff: Corrections Officer Helped Two Prisoners Escape From Brewton Work Release Barracks

An Escambia County (AL) correctional officer has been charged with helping two inmates escape from the work release barracks where she worked in Brewton.

Deidra Dee Madden, 47, was charged with two counts of facilitating an escape and booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center. She was also fired, according to Sheriff Heath Jackson.

Jackson said Madden left a security door propped open early Saturday morning to allow 33-year old Hunter Craig Madden (pictured) of Brewton and 24-year old Gregory Austin Smith of Tennessee to escape.

About 3:15 Saturday morning, a caller to 911 alert authorities to two men wearing orange clothing that were runnin from the the Escambia County (AL) Work Release Barracks. An immediate lockdown was ordered and a head count was conducted, with Hunter Madden and Smith found to be missing.

A perimeter was established and a K-9 team from the Alabama Department of Corrections was requested. Smith was found about five and one-half miles away in a wooded area. Hunter Madden was captured after he was seen exiting a wooded area and getting to a car on Pea Ridge Road.

Hunter Madden was being held on charges of failure to appear, possession of a forged instrument, attempting to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was being held for theft of property first degree. Both are now facing an additional escape charge.

Jackson did not specify if former correctional officer Deidra Madden and prisoner Hunter Madden are related.

Mugshots of Deidra Madden and Gregory Smith were not immediately available at time of story publication.