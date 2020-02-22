Correctional Officers In Century Assaulted In Two Separate Incidents

Correctional officers in Century were recently assaulted by inmates in two separate incidents, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

On February 18, Century Correctional Institution inmate Jamal Harris assaulted officers by pushing and striking them. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

On February 13, Century Work Camp Inmate Christian Lee assaulted an officer by striking them in the shoulder with a closed fist. There were no reported injuries to the officer.

In all both cases, FDC said staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

