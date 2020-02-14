Cooler: Sunny And Upper 50s Today, 30s For Tonight

February 14, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

riday: Sunny, with a high near 58. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Washington’s Birthday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Tuesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

