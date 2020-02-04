Century Mayor Henry Hawkins Has Been Hospitalized For Nearly Two Weeks

Century Mayor Henry Hawkins has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks.

Hawkins was admitted to West Florida Hospital on January 22 and spent time in intensive care with flu symptoms along with blood sugar and kidney problems.

Century City Manager Vernon Prather reported Monday night that Hawkins remains in the hospital, but his condition has greatly improved. He has been moved to a regular room at West Florida Hospital and is allowed to have visitors.