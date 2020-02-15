Century Celebrates Tornado Recovery With Tree Giveaway

February 15, 2020

The 4th Annual Tree Giveaway and Tornado Remembrance was held Friday in Century.

Attendees were able to choose two free trees –either red maple, Shumard oak or flatwoods plum trees. A crepe myrtle tree was planted in front of the Ag Building on West Highway 4 in remembrance of the tornado.

The program was  sponsored by the Town of Century, Escambia County and the Florida Forest Service. It marked the fourth anniversary of an EF-3 tornado that struck Century on February 15, 2016.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 