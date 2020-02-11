Cantonment Woman Begins Jail Sentence For Defrauding State Of $352K In Daycare Scheme

A Cantonment woman has reported to the Escambia County Jail to begin a six month sentence for a scheme involving a daycare that defrauded the state out of more than $350,000.

Eboni Moorer Singer, 38, was convicted last month on three counts of public assistance fraud. In total, the Florida Department of Financial Services said Singer and Roletta Shelton fraudulently accepted $352,622.09 in public assistance funds. She will be on probation for 15 years following her release and was ordered to pay restitution.

The state says the two women knowingly conspired for Shelton to act as the owner of the business actually owned by Singer and falsified state contracts, bank accounts and other documentation in order to conceal the identity of the true owner.

In June 2011, Singer, doing business as Legendary Pre-School was disqualified by the USDA Food Program for seven years due to submitted false claims to the Department of Health for Child Care Food Program funds. In June 2012, her contract with the Early Learning Coalition (ELC) of Escambia County was terminated due to her USDA disqualification.

Singer then transferred to the business to her husband who renamed the business Legendary Kids Pre-School. His contract with the ELC was terminated in 2014 and his eligibility was revoked for five years.

Investigators said that in response to being in eligible to received state funds for their daycare, Singer and her husband recruited Shelton to act as owner of the business for them. Shelton renamed the business Legendary Christian Pre-School. Shelton then signed numerous agreements with the ELC to provide subsidized Voluntary Pre-K and childcare services.

According to investigators, Singer leased the school’s location on West Fairfield Drive, and Singer and her husband owned both of the preschool’s vans. In addition, the business bank account was joint between Shelton and Singer, and Singer made transfers to and from her personal bank account.

Shelton was sentenced to five years probation but not did not receive any time in jail. Both were ordered to make restitution and are barred from participating in any childcare facility that bills any government agency.