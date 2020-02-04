Bridge On Lambert Bridge Road Closed For About Two Weeks

The bridge on Lambert Bridge Road over Pine Barren Creek will be closed effective Tuesday for repairs. It is expected to remain closed for about 15 days.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured from Lambert Bridge Road onto Velor Road, to Highway 164, to North Pine Barren Road. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto North Pine Barren Road to Highway 16464, to Velor Road, back to Lambert Bridge Road.

The contractor anticipates reopening the bridge on or before Wednesday, February 19.