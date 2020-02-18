ECSO: Beulah Man Aimed Loaded Shotgun At Four People, Later Fired In Dispute Over Lost Dog

A Beulah man allegedly pointed a loaded shotgun at a woman and three other people has she tried to get her missing dog back before he later fired.

Brian Scott Lineberger, 52, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a firearm on a residential property. He was released from the Escambia County Jail Monday morning on a $21,000 bond.

A woman told deputies that her German shepherd got loose from her home on Windy Hill Road, and someone posted on Facebook that her dog was found at Lineberger’s home in the 7000 block of Frank Reeder Road. The woman, her husband and two neighbors went to Lineberger’s residence to retrieve the dog.

A female at the home was very confrontational, intoxicated and did not want to return the dog until law enforcement arrived, the victim told deputies. The four victims said they decided to wait by the road to avoid confrontation until deputies arrived. As they began to walk away from the residence, Lineberger rushed out of the house, yelling and pointing a loaded shotgun at all four victims, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

All four victims were standing by the side of the road when they heard the shotgun fired, the report states. A witness across the road told deputies that she heard arguing and recognized a female’s voice as she yelled “don’t shoot” just before hearing a single gunshot.

According to the ECSO report, both the woman and Lineberger were extremely intoxicated, and Lineberger told deputies that he wanted to talk to a lawyer.

Deputies found spent 12-gauge shotgun shell in the driveway, and a second shell that had not yet been fired.

The report does not specify if the woman got her lost dog back.