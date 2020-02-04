A Few Showers Tuesday; Strong Storms Possible By Wednesday

There is a growing threat of severe weather for Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Patchy fog before 7am. High near 74. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 59. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.