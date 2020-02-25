81-Year Old Cantonment Man Charged With Indecent Exposure

February 25, 2020

An 81-year old Cantonment man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to two of his neighbors.

Harvey Edward Brewton, 81, was booked Sunday on two counts of indecent exposure for the incident last July. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she had just moved in about a week prior to the incident, and Brewton was always out in his backyard “creeping” around and trying to lure her to the fence. On the day of the incident, he called her to the fence about a limb was down, and while she was speaking with him he bent over crouched in such a way to cause his genitals to be exposed, according to an arrest report.

Brewton told deputies it was an accident.

Another neighbor told deputies that Brewton had exposed himself to her multiple times. Her age is not listed in the reported, but it does sa she told her parents about it.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Brewton has been listed as a suspect in four similar incidents between November 2002 and May 2019.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 