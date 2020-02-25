81-Year Old Cantonment Man Charged With Indecent Exposure

An 81-year old Cantonment man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself to two of his neighbors.

Harvey Edward Brewton, 81, was booked Sunday on two counts of indecent exposure for the incident last July. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that she had just moved in about a week prior to the incident, and Brewton was always out in his backyard “creeping” around and trying to lure her to the fence. On the day of the incident, he called her to the fence about a limb was down, and while she was speaking with him he bent over crouched in such a way to cause his genitals to be exposed, according to an arrest report.

Brewton told deputies it was an accident.

Another neighbor told deputies that Brewton had exposed himself to her multiple times. Her age is not listed in the reported, but it does sa she told her parents about it.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Brewton has been listed as a suspect in four similar incidents between November 2002 and May 2019.