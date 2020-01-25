Woman Arrested At Holman Prison With Gun, Narcotics In Her Vehicle

January 25, 2020

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports a woman was arrested with a gun and narcotics in her vehicle outside Holman Prison in Atmore.

On Saturday, January 18, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a narcotic-detection canine alerted to a vehicle on property at Holman. After a search, an ADOC investigator discovered marijuana and a handgun in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Amelia Allen, 43, of Moundville, Alabama, was on prison property to visit an inmate. The ADOC investigator who completed the search placed Allen into custody and charged her with second-degree possession of marijuana.

“My department is fully committed to eliminating the presence of illegal contraband throughout our facilities,” said ADOC Commissioner Jeff  Dunn. “Addressing this nationwide challenge in our state’s facilities is a crucial step to providing a safe, rehabilitative environment. We will continue to take this commitment seriously through regular contraband raids as well as heightened security to ensure illegal paraphernalia does not enter our facilities from external parties.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 