Woman Arrested At Holman Prison With Gun, Narcotics In Her Vehicle

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports a woman was arrested with a gun and narcotics in her vehicle outside Holman Prison in Atmore.

On Saturday, January 18, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a narcotic-detection canine alerted to a vehicle on property at Holman. After a search, an ADOC investigator discovered marijuana and a handgun in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Amelia Allen, 43, of Moundville, Alabama, was on prison property to visit an inmate. The ADOC investigator who completed the search placed Allen into custody and charged her with second-degree possession of marijuana.

“My department is fully committed to eliminating the presence of illegal contraband throughout our facilities,” said ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn. “Addressing this nationwide challenge in our state’s facilities is a crucial step to providing a safe, rehabilitative environment. We will continue to take this commitment seriously through regular contraband raids as well as heightened security to ensure illegal paraphernalia does not enter our facilities from external parties.”