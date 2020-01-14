Warm Week, Showers Continue

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise mostly cloudy with a high near 75. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers after noon. Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Patchy dense fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

M.L.King Day: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.