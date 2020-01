This House Was Burned On Purpose. It Was Only A Drill.

First responders burned a house on Martin Luther King Drive in Flomaton on Tuesday, part of a drill for multiple departments.

The Flomaton Fire Department, Friendship Volunteer Fire Department, Barnett Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department and the Century Station of Escambia Fire Rescue took part in the training drill, along with MedStar EMS.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.