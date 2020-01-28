Update: Missing Man Located

January 28, 2020

UPDATE: This missing man has been located.

Previous story:

A silver alert has been issued for 73-year old David Weithop.

He was last seen leaving the Portafino Drive area on Pensacola Beach early Tuesday morning. He may be in the Pensacola area, or could be headed to Indiana. He was last seen driving a green Subaru Forester with Missouri tag TB4P9P. He is described as a white male, six feet tall, 190 pounds with green eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information on Weithop’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 