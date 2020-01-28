Update: Missing Man Located

UPDATE: This missing man has been located.

Previous story:

A silver alert has been issued for 73-year old David Weithop.

He was last seen leaving the Portafino Drive area on Pensacola Beach early Tuesday morning. He may be in the Pensacola area, or could be headed to Indiana. He was last seen driving a green Subaru Forester with Missouri tag TB4P9P. He is described as a white male, six feet tall, 190 pounds with green eyes and white hair.

Anyone with information on Weithop’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.