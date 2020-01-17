Rain By Saturday, Much Colder Sunday And Beyond

January 17, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 70. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 10 mph.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. North wind around 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. North wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

