Publix Liquor Store Robbed Thursday Night

January 3, 2020

The Publix Liquor store at Nine Mile and University was robbed Thursday night.

A black male wearing a red hoodie walked into the store and demanded money just before 9 p.m., according to Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Andrew Hobbs. The suspect claimed to have a weapon but never showed it.  The cashier complied with his demands and the suspect fled the store.

A perimeter was established as deputies searched for the suspect. At last report, he remained at large.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Pictured top and bottom: The Public Liquor store at University Town Center was robbed Thursday night. Pictured first below: Deputies search the area for a suspect. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 