Plans Nearing Completion For New District 1 Bellview Library

Groundbreaking for a new library in Bellview could happen as early as May or Jane.

On his blog, Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh says plans for the library should be complete in early March. He said the county library director, Todd Humble, explained the library will be between the size of the current Southwest Branch at 7,500 square feet an the Tryon Branch at 12,000 square feet.

In September 2018, the Escambia County Commission approved the purchase of the former Wells Fargo Bank location at 6425 Mobile Highway, just south of the fairgrounds, as the site of the new library.