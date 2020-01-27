One Shot At Escambia Convenience Store During Child Custody Exchange

January 27, 2020

One person was shot Sunday night at a Pensacola Boulevard convenience store during a child custody exchange.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Tom Thumb at the corner of Airport Boulevard. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said two men met at the store for a child custody exchange, but it escalated into a verbal argument. One of the men then pulled out a gun at shot the other. He was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

The ECSO has not released names or any additional details.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Written by William Reynolds 

 