Olive Baptist Ministry Village Bargain Center Thrift Store Moving To Nine Mile Road

The Olive Baptist Ministry Village Bargain Center is moving to Nine Mile Road.

The thrift store is moving to 92 East Nine Mile Road with a grand opening and ribbon cutting scheduled for Monday, February 3 at 10 a.m.

The Bargain Center opened in June 2013 in its original location on North Davis Highway near Fairfield Drive. The new location on 9 Mile Road not only provides access to the booming population growth in that area – both for ease of donations and accessibility of shoppers – but it also provides a better store layout for the merchandise as well as the addition of The Market. The Market at Ministry Village opened in December 2019, providing vendor booth space which allowed the Bargain Center to expand into a unique, boutique-style shopping experience. Vendors at The Market offer a variety of local, handmade, unique and custom items ranging from local honey and jewelry to handmade wreaths and crosses.

“We are very excited to be in the 9 Mile Road area,” says Julie Paden, manager of the Ministry Village Bargain Center. “This building was recently renovated so it truly helps us provide the boutique experience we wanted to be able to offer to our customers.”

While the Bargain Center offers discount shopping and thrifty finds to bargain-loving shoppers, its primary mission is to fund the various programs of Ministry Village at Olive – the Tender Hearts Caring Hands food pantry and benevolence program; Most Excellent Way’s addiction support groups; and the Charis House, a ladies faith-based residential recovery program for women suffering from addiction.

The Ministry Village Bargain Center’s hours are Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Donations are accepted from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.