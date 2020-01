Northview High NJROTC Earn Numerous Awards At Florida A&M Meet

The Northview High School NJROTC earned numerous awards at the Florida A&M Field meet this past weekend, including:

Color guard – 1st

Armed basic – 2nd

Armed exhibition – 2nd

Academics – 3rd

Personnel inspections – 3rd

Overall drill – 3rd

Overall athletics – 3rd

Overall – 3rd

Sit ups – 4th

100 relay – 4th

Jonathan McCarthy — 3rd place overall in knock out

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.