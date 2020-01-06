New Escambia County Jail To Open In 2020

Escambia County will open a new jail in 2020.

Construction on the new Escambia County jail is expected to be completed this summer at a cost of $132 million, the largest building project to date unertaken by the Escambia County Commission.

It is expected to save $5 million a year currently being spent to transport and house inmates elsewhere.

Whitesell-Green/Caddell construction crews broke ground on the correctional facility in November 2018. The new building is located near the southeast corner of North Pace Boulevard and West Fairfield Drive and will serve as the central booking facility and juvenile housing area.

The facility is expected to provide as many as 90 new jobs. The three-story building will house 784 inmates and include an inmate intake and receiving area, and dining and kitchen service areas.

Pictured: Construction status as of January 2020 on the new Escambia County Jail. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.