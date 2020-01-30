Mostly Sunny For Thursday; Rain Returns For Friday

January 30, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 