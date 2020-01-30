Mostly Sunny For Thursday; Rain Returns For Friday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.