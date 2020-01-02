Minimum Wage In Florida Increased With The New Year

January 2, 2020

Florida’s minimum wage increased a dime per hour on January 1, from $8.46 to $8.56.

An eight hour work day at minimum wage, not including taxes, will now net $68.48 for a worker, up from $67.68.

Tipped workers will also saw a small increase to $5.54 per hour, up from $5.44.

Florida voters will have a chance to further increase the minimum wage later this year.  If 60% of voters approve a constitutional amendment on the November ballot, the minimum wage will jump to $10 an hour on September 30, 2021, and increase by $1 per hour each year until topping out at $15 an hour on September 30, 2026.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 