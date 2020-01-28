Milestone Boulevard To Be Closed 7-10 Days

Milestone Boulevard will be closed at the intersection of Nine Mile Road in Escambia County beginning Tuesday, January 28.

The closure will allow crews to perform drainage work, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The work is anticipated to take seven to 10 days to complete, with a targeted reopening on or before February 7.

Traffic will be detoured to Littleton Street and Oldenburg Boulevard. Signs and variable message boards will be in place to alert drivers of the temporary closure and alternate route.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.