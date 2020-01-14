Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures For Escambia County, Century Offices

January 14, 2020

Here are closures in Escambia County and the Town of Century in observance of the  Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday on Monday, January 20.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County offices and departments closed Monday, Jan. 20:

  • Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - All departments, including:
    • West Florida Public Libraries (All locations – normal hours will resume Tuesday, Jan. 21)
    • The Escambia County Animal Shelter
  • Escambia County Property Appraiser
  • Escambia County Tax Collector
  • Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s office
  • Escambia County Area Transit

Exceptions:

  • The Perdido Landfill will be open

TOWN OF CENTURY

All town of Century office will be closed. A council meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 21.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 