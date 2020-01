Littleton Street At Nine Mile Road Closure Extended

Due to utility conflicts, the temporary closure of Littleton Street at Nine Mile Road has been extended through 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 as crews perform drainage work. Traffic will be detoured to Milestone Boulevard and Oldenburg Boulevard. Signs and variable message boards are in place to alert drivers of the temporary closure and direct traffic to the alternate routes. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.