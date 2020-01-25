Funeral Services Announced For Former Longtime Brewton Mayor Ted Jennings

Funeral services have been announced for former longtime Brewton Mayor Ted Jennings, 75. He passed away January 20 while on vacation in Georgia.

Visitation will be held Sunday night, January 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Brewton First United Methodist Church. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, January 27 at 1 p.m. at the Brewton First United Methodist Church.

Family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Greater Brewton Foundation C/O Stephanie Walker, P.O. Box 87, Brewton, Alabama 36426, or donations made to Drexell and Honeybees.

Jennings served as Brewton’s mayor from 1998 to 2012, and also worked as a local pharmacist.

Jennings is former president of the Alabama League of Municipalities where he continued to work with the League and the Municipal Workers Compensation Fund as a staff member of Millennium Risk Managers.

He is survived by his wife Susan, five children and numerous other relatives and friends