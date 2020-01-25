Funeral Services Announced For Former Longtime Brewton Mayor Ted Jennings

January 25, 2020

Funeral services have been announced for former longtime Brewton Mayor Ted Jennings, 75. He passed away January 20 while on vacation in Georgia.

Visitation will be held Sunday night, January 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Brewton First United Methodist Church. A celebration of life service will be held Monday, January 27 at 1 p.m. at the Brewton First United Methodist Church.

Family is asking that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to: Greater Brewton Foundation C/O Stephanie Walker, P.O. Box 87, Brewton, Alabama 36426, or donations made to Drexell and Honeybees.

Jennings served as Brewton’s mayor from 1998 to 2012, and also worked as a local pharmacist.

Jennings is former president of the Alabama League of Municipalities where he continued to work with the League and the Municipal Workers Compensation Fund as a staff member of Millennium Risk Managers.

He is survived by his wife Susan, five children and numerous other relatives and friends

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 