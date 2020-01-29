Freedom Road Bridge In Century Closed

The Town of Century closed a portion of Freedom Road Wednesday morning for bridge repairs.

Freedom Road is closed from Jefferson Avenue to just east of the bridge, which is located about 250 feet from the Jefferson Avenue and Freedom Road intersection. The closure eliminates all through traffic on Freedom Road; drivers must use the Highway 4 entrance to Freedom Road. This includes all residents of the Camellia Gardens Apartments.

The town said the bridge will remain closed until repairs of replacement can be made.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.