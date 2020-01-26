Florida Senators Request Honors For Those Involved In NAS Pensacola Shooting

January 26, 2020

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are urging the Navy and Department of Defense to honor the heroes of the Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting last month.

The Florida senators sent a letter to Secretary of Defense, Dr. Mark Esper, and the Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas B. Modly urging the Navy to bestow the Navy Distinguished Civilian Medal with Valor to the Naval Air Station Police Officer wounded in the line of duty and the Office of the Secretary of Defense to award the Secretary of Defense Medal of Freedom to the sheriff’s deputies that responded to the incident. The letter also requests that those service members wounded in the attack receive the Purple Heart.

Read the full letter here.

Editor’s note: The letter signed by both senators mistakenly identifies the deputies that responded as being from Okaloosa County when they were in fact from Escambia County.

Pictured: Senators Rick Scott (above) and Marco Rubio (below) both visited NAS Pensacola in the days after the December 6 shooting. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

