Fire Rips Through Large Detached Garage In Cantonment (With Gallery)

Fire destroyed a large detached garage in Cantonment Tuesday morning.

Fire was already through the roof of the building in the 2300 block of South Highway 97 near Lake Suzanne Drive when the first firefighters arrived on scene.

The cause of the 8:45 a.m. fire remains under investigation, but the property owners said a wood stove may be to blame. There were no injuries reported.

South Highway 97 was closed by the fire with traffic detoured around the scene on Argle Road.

The fire was the second detached structure fire of the morning in Cantonment. Firefighters were wrapping up work on a shed fire on Welcome Road at the time of dispatch to South Highway 97.

Pictured above: Firefighters prepare to battle a detached garage fire in Cantonment Tuesday morning. Pictured below: Fire burns through the roof of the building before the first fire trucks arrive. NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.