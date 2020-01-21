Fire Destroys Shed; Firefighters Save ATVs, Camper

January 21, 2020

Fire destroyed a shed in Cantonment Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were able to save two ATVs in a nearby enclosed hauler and a large camper trailer in the 2200 block of Welcome Road. They were also forced to contend with several propane tanks stored in the area.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “Fire Destroys Shed; Firefighters Save ATVs, Camper”

  1. np630ss on January 21st, 2020 10:54 am

    Oh no!
    What’s Cheryl going to do now?





