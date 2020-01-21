Fire Destroys Shed; Firefighters Save ATVs, Camper

Fire destroyed a shed in Cantonment Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were able to save two ATVs in a nearby enclosed hauler and a large camper trailer in the 2200 block of Welcome Road. They were also forced to contend with several propane tanks stored in the area.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.