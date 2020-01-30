Fifth Grade Sign-ups Next Week For The Ransom Middle School Band

January 30, 2020

Ransom Middle School’s band performed at Jim Allen and Kingsfield elementary schools this week in advance of fifth grade sign-ups next week.

Fifth graders can register anytime between 5-7 p.m. on February 4-5 in the Ransom band room. This is open to any current fifth graders planning to attend Ransom Middle School in the fall of 2020.

Students will have a chance to try different instruments with local professionals to see which one is the best fit, including flute, clarinet, trumpet, saxophone, French horn, tuba, trombone, baritone and percussion instruments.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 