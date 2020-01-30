Fifth Grade Sign-ups Next Week For The Ransom Middle School Band

Ransom Middle School’s band performed at Jim Allen and Kingsfield elementary schools this week in advance of fifth grade sign-ups next week.

Fifth graders can register anytime between 5-7 p.m. on February 4-5 in the Ransom band room. This is open to any current fifth graders planning to attend Ransom Middle School in the fall of 2020.

Students will have a chance to try different instruments with local professionals to see which one is the best fit, including flute, clarinet, trumpet, saxophone, French horn, tuba, trombone, baritone and percussion instruments.

