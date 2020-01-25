Escambia Man Gets 40 Months For Trying To Sell Equipment To Iran

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to 40 months in federal prison for conspiring with foreign nationals to ship technology to Iran.

James P. Meharg, 59, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiring to sell and export power generating equipment to a recipient in Iran as well as making false statements on export documents and international money laundering. Meharg, CEO and president of Turbine Resources International, LLC, located in Pensacola, conspired with citizens of the United Kingdom and Iran to export a large turbine and parts from the United States to an Iranian recipient, in violation of the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations as well as federal criminal law.

Meharg, a local U.S. citizen, admitted that he conspired from October 1, 2017, to June 12, 2019, to violate the Iranian embargo by attempting to export a Solar Mars 90 S turbine core engine and parts from the United States, for delivery to an end user in Iran. Evidence revealed that on April 25, 2018, Meharg sent an invoice for $500,000 to a conspirator in the United Kingdom and received two partial payments of $124,950 each, on May 7 and May 24, 2018, which were routed through a company in the United Arab Emirates. In total, Meharg received approximately $250,000 in funds laundered through foreign accounts as payment for having the turbine sent to Iran. Law enforcement authorities, however, were able to seize the turbine before its transatlantic journey to the end user in Iran. That end user, a conspirator in Iran, is linked to an Iranian oil, gas, and petrochemical company. Meharg also admitted to falsifying documents used to export items from the Pensacola area.

“Exporting technology to Iran is prohibited for a very good reason, and this defendant chose to put his own self-interest above the national security needs of the United States of America,” Keefe said. “This case should send a clear signal that the United States cannot and will not look the other way when one of its citizens endangers the safety of our nation and its people.”

Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg, who is a National Security Cyber Specialist, is prosecuting the case following a joint investigation by the United States Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation.