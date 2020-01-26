Escambia County Unemployment Rate Slips Downward

The local unemployment rate trended slightly downward over the past month.

Governor Ron DeSantis said Pensacola area added 1,900 new private-sector jobs in the past year. The area’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent in December, down 0.5 percentage point from one year ago and one-tenth of a point from one month ago.

The industry with the highest growth over the year in the Pensacola area was leisure and hospitality with 1,300 new jobs.

Statewide, Florida businesses created 16,300 new private-sector jobs in December 2019. Florida’s annual private-sector job growth rate of 2.5 percent continues to exceed the nation’s rate of 1.5 percent. Florida’s unemployment rate of 3.0 percent represents a drop of 0.3 percentage point over the year. This is while 220,000 people entered Florida’s labor force, a growth of 2.1 percent in the past year.