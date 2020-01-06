Escambia County Public Meeting Schedule

January 6, 2020

Here are this week’s Escambia County public meetings:

Tuesday, January 7

Board of County Commissioners Agenda Review – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, Board Chambers

Community Redevelopment Agency – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, Board Chamberse

Environmental Enforcement Special Magistrate – 1:30 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

BCC Public Forum – 4:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, Board Chambers

BCC Regular Meeting – 5:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, Board Chambers

Wednesday, January 8

Contractor Competency Board Exam Committee - 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Contractor Competency Board Public Meeting – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place

Santa Rosa Island Authority – 5 p.m., 1 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach

Thursday, January 9

Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program Education Committee – 3 p.m., 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

