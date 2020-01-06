Escambia County Public Meeting Schedule
January 6, 2020
Here are this week’s Escambia County public meetings:
Tuesday, January 7
Board of County Commissioners Agenda Review – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, Board Chambers
Community Redevelopment Agency – 9 a.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, Board Chamberse
BCC Public Forum – 4:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, Board Chambers
BCC Regular Meeting – 5:30 p.m., Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building, 221 Palafox Place, Board Chambers
Wednesday, January 8
Contractor Competency Board Exam Committee - 8:30 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Contractor Competency Board Public Meeting – 9 a.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Santa Rosa Island Authority – 5 p.m., 1 Via de Luna, Pensacola Beach
Thursday, January 9
Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program Education Committee – 3 p.m., 6263 Dogwood Drive, Milton
