Escambia County Had 13 House Fires In December 2019. That’s Nearly Twice As Many As 2018.

January 2, 2020

There were nearly twice as many residential fires in Escambia County during December 2019 than during December 2018.

The county tracks fires during December for the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign, which places one red bulb per fire on large wreaths at fire stations across the county. There were 13 reb bulbs representing 13 residential fires during December 2019. The 2018 campaign concluded with seven red bulbs.

One of the 13 fires during December 2019 was in North Escambia. A predawn fire destroyed a Byrneville home in the 1500 block of West Highway 4 on December 12. Everyone in the home escaped without injury due to working smoke alarms and a dog alerting the family.

There were no injuries or deaths reported during the campaign.

If your home does not have a working smoke detector,  call Escambia County Fire Rescue at (850) 595-HERO (4376) or (850) 436-5200 for city of Pensacola residents.

Pictured above: The “Keep the Wreath Green” wreath during December at the McDavid Fire Station. Pictured below: A residential fire early the morning of December 12 in Byrneville. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

