Escambia BOCC Weekly Meeting Schedule
January 27, 2020
Here is a schedule of Escambia County public meetings this week:
Monday, January 27
Library Board of Governance – 4 p.m., 239 N. Spring St.
Tuesday, January 28
Environmental Enforcement Special Magistrate – 1:30 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 W. Park Place
Wednesday, January 29
Development Review Committee – 1 p.m., Escambia County Central Office Complex, 3363 West Park Place
Visit Pensacola Board of Directors Meeting – 3 p.m., 165 Ft. Pickens Road
Comments