Dozens Receive Driver’s License Services In Century, Mobile Unit Returning Quarterly

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford was pleased with the turnout for the Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) mobile office in Century on Tuesday.

There were 55 people that took advantage of the available of the mobile services at an event that was a partnership between Lunsford and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse on North Century Boulevard.

There were 26 driver’s license transactions, four identification transactions, two tax payments, 18 motor vehicle transactions and three surrendered tags.

The mobile united is slated to return to Century on a date to be announced in May.

FLOW is a stand-alone mobile office with technology to provide most motorists’ needs. The mobile unit provides a convenient method to renew a driver’s license, obtain a replacement driver’s license, conversion or reciprocation of out-of-state license, change a name or address on a current driver’s license or identification card, and get a first-time identification card. In addition to licensing services, the mobile unit also provides an opportunity to renew or replace a vehicle registration and apply, renew or replace disabled parking placards. Written and driving tests are not available from the FLOW unit.

Pictured: The Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) mobile office at the courthouse in Century on Tuesday. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.