Correctional Officers In Century Assaulted In Three Separate Incidents

Correctional officers in Century were recently assaulted by inmates in three separate incidents, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

On January 2, Century Work Camp inmate Phillip Reynolds assaulted officers by kicking them in the jaw and striking them in the arm.

On January 3, Century Correctional Institution inmate Gage Eastburn assaulted an officer by biting their left hand. Medical staff examined the officer and noted injuries.

Then on January 6, Century CI inmate Tyller Heyen assaulted an officer by pinning his hand between a door and door jamb.

In all three cases, FDC said staff responded appropriately, and the inmate was subdued.

