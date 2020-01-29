Cool, Rainy Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 58. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday: Showers. High near 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.