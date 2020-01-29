Cool, Rainy Wednesday
January 29, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 58. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: Showers. High near 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
