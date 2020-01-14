Bicyclist Struck And Killed In Santa Rosa County

A bicyclist was fatally injured when he was hit by two vehicles in Santa Rosa County Monday night.

The Florida Highway patrol said bicyclist Anthony Hill, 63, was in the center turn lane of Woodbine Road near Fawnwood Drive, attempting to cross Woodbing from west to east about 6:30 p.m.

Debra McBride, 62 of Milton, attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to FHP. She struck Hill with her Nissan Frontier, knocking him into the northbound travel lane where he was struck by a Kia Forte driven by 23-year old Clayton Fischer of Flomaton. Hill was pronounced deceased at the scene.

McBride and Fischer were not injured.

Any charges are pending the outcome of further investigation.