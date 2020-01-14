Bicyclist Struck And Killed In Santa Rosa County

January 14, 2020

A bicyclist was fatally injured when he was hit by two vehicles in Santa Rosa County Monday night.

The Florida Highway patrol said bicyclist Anthony Hill, 63, was in the center turn lane of Woodbine Road near Fawnwood Drive, attempting to cross Woodbing from west to east about 6:30 p.m.

Debra McBride, 62 of Milton, attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to FHP.  She struck Hill with her Nissan Frontier, knocking him into the northbound travel lane where he was struck by a Kia Forte driven by 23-year old Clayton Fischer of Flomaton. Hill was pronounced deceased at the scene.

McBride and Fischer were not injured.

Any charges are pending the outcome of further investigation.

Comments

One Response to “Bicyclist Struck And Killed In Santa Rosa County”

  1. Emmadub on January 14th, 2020 6:10 pm

    No passing is clearly marked in multiple locations and I would wager she drives that stretch daily. Woodbine road is quickly becoming a very dangerous road in Pace only because of people’s impatience and as the population increases these problems will exponentially as well. I do not know if the man struck was dressed properly or following the law as a bike rider but it seems this tragedy could have been avoided.





