Bank Robbery Suspect Behind Bars In Escambia County

A bank robbery suspect is now behind bars in Escambia County.

Timothy James Langford, age 57 of Colorado, is charged with the robbery of the Synovus Bank at the northwest corner of Nine Mile Road and University Parkway about 10:20 a.m. on January 7. He presented a note demanding money and walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is also suspected of a bank robbery Friday in Knoxville, and FBI Knoxville said he may be responsible for similar robberies in Colorado and middle Tennessee.

Langford is being held without bond in the Escambia County Jail with holds from multiple agencies in Colorado.

Pictured: A January 7 bank robbery suspect inside the Synovus Bank on Nine Mile Road. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.