Bank Robbery Suspect Behind Bars In Escambia County
January 14, 2020
A bank robbery suspect is now behind bars in Escambia County.
Timothy James Langford, age 57 of Colorado, is charged with the robbery of the Synovus Bank at the northwest corner of Nine Mile Road and University Parkway about 10:20 a.m. on January 7. He presented a note demanding money and walked out of the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.
He is also suspected of a bank robbery Friday in Knoxville, and FBI Knoxville said he may be responsible for similar robberies in Colorado and middle Tennessee.
Langford is being held without bond in the Escambia County Jail with holds from multiple agencies in Colorado.
Pictured: A January 7 bank robbery suspect inside the Synovus Bank on Nine Mile Road. Images for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
GOOD. Although insured by FDIC having one’s bank violated is very Personal.
Thanks to whoever got the info and turned this guy in to LEO.
FBI should handle the rest of his case.
Now back to doing the tally of how many shootings we’ve had.
Odd because “Crime is Down in Escambia County”.
Keeping the doors locked, stuff put away from yard, vehicles secured and empty of attractive stuff, “Elizabeth” is loaded and safety on.
Good job!