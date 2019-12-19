Sunny And Cool Today; Weekend Looking Wet

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Wind chill values between 25 and 35 early. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Showers. High near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: Showers. Low around 48. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Christmas Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 70.