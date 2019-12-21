‘Shop With A Cop’ Makes Christmas Brighter For Local Kids

December 21, 2019

Christmas is a little brighter in Escambia County thanks to Shop With a Cop.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County School District partnered to help 66 children-in-need shop for their families this Christmas.

Children were identified by the Escambia County School District. Each child was given a $200 Walmart gift card that allowed them to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves or  their family. Escambia County deputies volunteered their time to help find the perfect gifts.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

