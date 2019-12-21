‘Shop With A Cop’ Makes Christmas Brighter For Local Kids

Christmas is a little brighter in Escambia County thanks to Shop With a Cop.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County School District partnered to help 66 children-in-need shop for their families this Christmas.

Children were identified by the Escambia County School District. Each child was given a $200 Walmart gift card that allowed them to purchase Christmas gifts for themselves or their family. Escambia County deputies volunteered their time to help find the perfect gifts.

