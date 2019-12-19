Rubio, Scott Joined By Colleagues In Honoring Victims of NAS Pensacola Tragedy

U.S. Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio were joined Wednesday by Senators David Perdue (R-GA), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Richard Shelby (R-AL), and Doug Jones (D-AL) in passing a resolution honoring the victims of the tragic shooting at NAS Pensacola on December 6.

“Pensacola is one of Florida’s hidden gems. The Navy and Marines are part of the identity, fabric, and culture of the city,” Rubio said. “This terrorist attack was not just an attack on the Naval Air Station, it was an attack on the very heart and soul of Pensacola.”

Rubio said he was “in awe of the bravery of so many, including the first responders who made their way to harm’s way. “The stories of heroism in the face of evil remind us that those who volunteer to serve our country personify the very ideals of what makes this the greatest nation on earth.”

“Our sailors and law enforcement officials showed heroism and bravery in the face of evil as they ran towards the shooter that day, saving lives,” Scott said on the Senate floor. “And our first responders, who came to the swift aid of those in need, thank you.”

Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, 23, Airman Mohammed Sameh Haitham, 19, and Airman Apprentice Cameron Scott Walters, 21, were killed in the attack. Eight others were injured.