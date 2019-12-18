Nine Mile Road Set To Open Friday With Four Lanes Between I-10 And Navy Federal Way

Crews plan to open Nine Mile Road to four travel lanes between Interstate 10 and Navy Federal Way beginning Friday.. Work further west on Nine Mile Road will require westbound drivers in the outside lane to turn right at Navy Federal Way.

All construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.

Pictured: Looking west over Nine Mile Road from the I-10 eastbound bridge. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.